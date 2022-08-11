GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. Cormark currently has a “Not Updated” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.77 million.

GDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$61.75.

TSE:GDI opened at C$50.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 30.90. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$41.00 and a 52 week high of C$59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.91 per share, with a total value of C$73,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,365.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

