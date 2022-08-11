Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global cut shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

GNRC stock opened at $259.64 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

