GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a growth of 6,091.4% from the July 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.53% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOVX opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

