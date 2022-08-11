Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.88%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,983.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 65.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.