Giuseppe (Joe) Ariti Buys 4,800,000 Shares of Genmin Limited (ASX:GEN) Stock

Genmin Limited (ASX:GEN – Get Rating) insider Giuseppe (Joe) Ariti bought 4,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$192,000.00 ($134,265.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

Genmin Limited, an exploration and development company, produces iron ores in Africa. It holds 100% interests in three projects, which includes six exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 5,270 square kilometers located in Gabon, central West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Perth, Australia.

