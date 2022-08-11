Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,608.91

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,608.91 ($31.52) and traded as high as GBX 2,916.80 ($35.24). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 2,880 ($34.80), with a volume of 5,096 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Goodwin Stock Up 1.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,608.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,030.50. The company has a market cap of £224.55 million and a PE ratio of 1,714.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Goodwin Cuts Dividend
About Goodwin
Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.
Recommended Stories
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.