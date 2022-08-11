Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,608.91

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,608.91 ($31.52) and traded as high as GBX 2,916.80 ($35.24). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 2,880 ($34.80), with a volume of 5,096 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,608.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,030.50. The company has a market cap of £224.55 million and a PE ratio of 1,714.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 53.90 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.86%.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

