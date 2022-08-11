GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives $10.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 13,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $91,620.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 268,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,619 shares of company stock worth $212,337. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,327,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 549,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GoPro by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,507,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after buying an additional 489,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of GoPro by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 7,590,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,751,000 after buying an additional 423,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $6.75 on Monday. GoPro has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. GoPro had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

