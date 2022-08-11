Graham Bradley Acquires 75,000 Shares of United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG) Stock

United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG – Get Rating) insider Graham Bradley purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.04 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$228,000.00 ($159,440.56).

United Malt Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Get United Malt Group alerts:

United Malt Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and food markets in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts, and related products to craft brewers.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.