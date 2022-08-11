Graham Bradley Acquires 75,000 Shares of United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG) Stock

United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG – Get Rating) insider Graham Bradley purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.04 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$228,000.00 ($159,440.56).
United Malt Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.21.
United Malt Group Company Profile
