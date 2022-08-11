Grand Central Investment Group Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Grand Central Investment Group cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.16 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.73.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.72.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

