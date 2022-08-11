GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $8.60 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.7% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.
Alphabet Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.78.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
