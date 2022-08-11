GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $8.60 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.7% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

