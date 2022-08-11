GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 915 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

