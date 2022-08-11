Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) vs. Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Head to Head Review

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Dot and Bit Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $1.43 billion 0.90 $47.48 million $0.91 26.07 Bit Digital $96.08 million 1.41 $4.86 million ($0.75) -2.25

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Dot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot 3.52% 10.03% 2.15% Bit Digital -67.71% -20.39% -18.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Green Dot and Bit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 0 1 4 0 2.80 Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Green Dot presently has a consensus target price of $37.17, suggesting a potential upside of 56.69%. Bit Digital has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.69%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Green Dot.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Green Dot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Green Dot has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.69, meaning that its share price is 369% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Dot beats Bit Digital on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs. It also provides money processing services, such as cash transfer services that enable consumers to deposit or pick up cash and pay bills with cash at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services, which enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to its deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services comprising tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a loan that enables tax refund recipients. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

