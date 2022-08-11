Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $853.02

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 853.02 ($10.31) and traded as low as GBX 816 ($9.86). Gresham House shares last traded at GBX 835 ($10.09), with a volume of 55,438 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($15.41) price target on shares of Gresham House in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Gresham House Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £320.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,530.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 853.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 883.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gresham House

About Gresham House

In other news, insider Sarah Ing purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.07) per share, for a total transaction of £36,640 ($44,272.60).

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

