Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,395.00

Shares of Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,395 ($16.86) and traded as low as GBX 1,375.10 ($16.62). Gresham House Strategic shares last traded at GBX 1,395 ($16.86), with a volume of 4,429 shares.
Gresham House Strategic Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £63.35 million and a PE ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,395 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,404.93.
About Gresham House Strategic
Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.
