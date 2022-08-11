Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $224.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.33.

ASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ASR opened at $208.31 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.48 and a one year high of $230.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.97.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.4113 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.32%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after buying an additional 32,308 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter worth $4,267,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,421,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

