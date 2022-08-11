GSK (NYSE:GSK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.78

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.78 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 15663101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.45) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.02) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. GSK’s payout ratio is 55.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in GSK by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

