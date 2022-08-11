Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.33, but opened at $47.00. Halozyme Therapeutics shares last traded at $42.34, with a volume of 18,514 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,368 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,445,000 after acquiring an additional 637,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,191,000 after acquiring an additional 497,705 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $15,441,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $11,890,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

