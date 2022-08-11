Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA) Insider Purchases £9,527.52 in Stock

Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Karl Smithson bought 119,094 shares of Hamak Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,527.52 ($11,512.23).

Hamak Gold Stock Performance

HAMA stock opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.10) on Thursday. Hamak Gold Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 7.71 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.80 ($0.17). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.05.

About Hamak Gold

Hamak Gold Limited operates as a mining exploration and development company in Liberia. It owns interests in two gold mineral exploration licenses that cover an area of 1,752 square kilometers located in Nimba and Gozohn. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

