Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA) Insider Purchases £9,527.52 in Stock

Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Karl Smithson bought 119,094 shares of Hamak Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,527.52 ($11,512.23).
Hamak Gold Stock Performance
HAMA stock opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.10) on Thursday. Hamak Gold Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 7.71 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.80 ($0.17). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.05.
About Hamak Gold
See Also
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hamak Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamak Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.