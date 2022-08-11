HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
Amryt Pharma Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of AMYT stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $501.47 million, a P/E ratio of -111.98 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. Amryt Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.
