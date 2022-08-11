HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of AMYT stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $501.47 million, a P/E ratio of -111.98 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. Amryt Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,375,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 15.0% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 176,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 23,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 37,542 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 101,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 631,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

