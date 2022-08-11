Head-To-Head Comparison: Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Accolade has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoStar Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Accolade shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CoStar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $310.02 million 2.75 -$123.12 million ($6.09) -1.97 CoStar Group $1.94 billion 15.22 $292.56 million $0.84 88.96

This table compares Accolade and CoStar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade. Accolade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Accolade and CoStar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 7 7 0 2.50 CoStar Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Accolade currently has a consensus price target of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 40.23%. CoStar Group has a consensus price target of $79.88, suggesting a potential upside of 6.88%. Given Accolade’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Accolade is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and CoStar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -124.17% -23.63% -14.45% CoStar Group 16.03% 7.31% 5.76%

Summary

CoStar Group beats Accolade on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. The company also provides Lease Comps and Analysis, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis; Public Record, a searchable database of commercially-zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate lease administration, portfolio management, and lease accounting compliance software solution; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment Analysis that provides market research, consulting and analysis, portfolio and debt analysis, and management and reporting services, as well as STAR Report that offers benchmarking and analytics services for the hospitality industry. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Apartamentos.com, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica.com, LandAndFarm.com, and LandWatch.com for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform, as well as Homes.com, a homes for sale listings site. CoStar Group, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

