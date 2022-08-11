Head to Head Comparison: B Communications (BCOMF) & Its Rivals

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare B Communications to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares B Communications and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get B Communications alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B Communications 1.11% 6.76% 0.60% B Communications Competitors -85.73% -63.83% -12.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for B Communications and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A B Communications Competitors 138 446 615 19 2.42

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 48.84%. Given B Communications’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe B Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

51.5% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

B Communications has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications’ competitors have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares B Communications and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio B Communications $2.73 billion $39.93 million 20.19 B Communications Competitors $3.21 billion -$802.12 million 0.31

B Communications’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than B Communications. B Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

B Communications beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About B Communications

(Get Rating)

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline communication services, mobile telephone radio services, data transmission and communication services, international communication services, multi-channel satellite and network television services, Internet infrastructure and access services, call center services, and maintenance and development of communications infrastructure services. It also engages in the provision of communications services to other communications providers, including wholesale market services, distribution of television and radio broadcasts, and supply and maintenance of equipment and services in customer premises. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.