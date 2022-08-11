Head to Head Contrast: Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) & 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.
Volatility & Risk
1stdibs.Com has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 1stdibs.Com and Boxed, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|1stdibs.Com
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2.33
|Boxed
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2.33
Profitability
This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|1stdibs.Com
|-24.25%
|-15.64%
|-12.56%
|Boxed
|N/A
|N/A
|-31.44%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Boxed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|1stdibs.Com
|$102.73 million
|2.45
|-$20.96 million
|($0.99)
|-6.67
|Boxed
|$177.27 million
|0.63
|-$69.22 million
|N/A
|N/A
1stdibs.Com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boxed.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
51.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
About 1stdibs.Com
1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
About Boxed
Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
