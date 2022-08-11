Head-To-Head Contrast: CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) versus Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) and CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Orkla ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CaixaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Orkla ASA pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orkla ASA and CaixaBank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orkla ASA $5.87 billion 1.51 $559.65 million $0.56 15.86 CaixaBank $14.42 billion 1.64 $6.18 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

CaixaBank has higher revenue and earnings than Orkla ASA.

This table compares Orkla ASA and CaixaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orkla ASA 9.11% 13.51% 7.31% CaixaBank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orkla ASA and CaixaBank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orkla ASA 1 1 2 0 2.25 CaixaBank 0 3 5 0 2.63

Orkla ASA currently has a consensus target price of $77.50, indicating a potential upside of 772.75%. CaixaBank has a consensus target price of $3.79, indicating a potential upside of 288.64%. Given Orkla ASA’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Orkla ASA is more favorable than CaixaBank.

Summary

CaixaBank beats Orkla ASA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orkla ASA

(Get Rating)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and develops crispbread products, as well as energy snack meals. In addition, the company offers personal care and cleaning products; dietary supplement, sport nutrition, and weight control products; wound care products and first aid equipment; painting tools; basic garments; and professional cleaning products. Further, it operates Gymgrossisten and Bodystore e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products; and restaurants. Additionally, the company supplies margarine and butter blends, bread and cake improvers and mixes, yeast, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies hydro power to the Nordic power market; and develops and sells real estate properties. It offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, Paulúns, Abba, Kalles, Beauvais, Den Gamle Fabrik, Spilva, Vitana, MTR, and Eastern brands; confectionery and snacks under the KiMs, Nidar, Stratos, Göteborgs Kex, Sætre, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Taffel, Adazu, and Kalev brands; health and sports nutrition under Zalo, Jif, Bliw, Grumme, Blenda, Define, Möller's, Collett, Nutrilett, Maxim, Norgesplaster, and Salvequick brands; and food ingredients under Odense, Mors Hjemmebakte, KronJäst, Bakkedal and NATURLI' brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About CaixaBank

(Get Rating)

CaixaBank, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services. In addition, the company is involved in the real estate business. As of September 30, 2021, it had 5,415 branches and 13,678 ATMs in Spain; and 316 branches and 1,440 ATMs in Portugal. CaixaBank, S.A. was founded in 1904 and is based in Valencia, Spain.

