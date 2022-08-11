Head-To-Head Review: Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) versus United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA)

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Product Partners and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Product Partners 37.97% 15.13% 4.77% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.6% of Capital Product Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Product Partners $184.66 million 1.56 $98.18 million $4.91 2.98 United Maritime $7.39 million 0.39 $2.17 million N/A N/A

This table compares Capital Product Partners and United Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Capital Product Partners has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Capital Product Partners and United Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Product Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.77%. Given Capital Product Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Product Partners is more favorable than United Maritime.

Summary

Capital Product Partners beats United Maritime on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers. Capital GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns one Capesize dry bulk vessel having a carrying capacity of 171,314 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece. United Maritime Corporation operates independently of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. as of July 5, 2022.

