Head-To-Head Review: DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) versus TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 4.63% 21.93% 6.89% DLocal 29.95% 32.37% 15.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of TechTarget shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 0 0 4 0 3.00 DLocal 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TechTarget and DLocal, as provided by MarketBeat.

TechTarget presently has a consensus price target of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.73%. DLocal has a consensus price target of $38.71, suggesting a potential upside of 22.79%. Given TechTarget’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TechTarget is more favorable than DLocal.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TechTarget and DLocal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $263.43 million 7.81 $950,000.00 $0.38 183.19 DLocal $244.12 million 38.11 $77.88 million $0.28 112.61

DLocal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TechTarget. DLocal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

TechTarget has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLocal has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, including priority engine, qualified sales opportunities, deal data services; demand solutions, such as white papers, webcasts, podcasts, videocasts, virtual trade shows, and content sponsorships; brand solutions comprise on-network, off-network, and microsites and related formats branding; custom content creation services; and BrightTALK platform that allows customers to create, host and promote webinars, virtual events, and video content. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 150 websites, and 1,080 webinars and virtual event channels that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, or networking. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through its virtual event and webinar channels, and website networks. TechTarget, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

