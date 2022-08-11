Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,976,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,467,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,329,000 after buying an additional 2,894,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after buying an additional 2,451,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,597,000 after buying an additional 2,309,802 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,249,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,497 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

