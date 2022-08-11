Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Holdings Lowered by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSII opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $617.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.54 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.