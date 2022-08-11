Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Trading Up 0.9 %

HLTOY stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $926.02 million during the quarter.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.2451 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

