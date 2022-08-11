Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hill International stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Hill International has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $97.16 million, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
