Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hill International Stock Up 3.0 %

Hill International stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Hill International has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $97.16 million, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hill International

Hill International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hill International during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Hill International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kokino LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill International during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

