Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Hilltop by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTH. Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hilltop to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Hilltop stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $38.47.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Hilltop had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $351.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

