HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Holdings Decreased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $796,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in HomeStreet by 25.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Stock Up 1.7 %

HMST stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.77. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). HomeStreet had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HMST. Wedbush increased their price objective on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Insider Transactions at HomeStreet

In other news, EVP Amen Darrell Van purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 3,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.80 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,913,660. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

