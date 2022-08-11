Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,959 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $33.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.51.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

