HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBBHF opened at $134.00 on Thursday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.04.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

