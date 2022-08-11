Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 933 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,886 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.1% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $289.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.72.

Microsoft Company Profile

Get Rating

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

