HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Update

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 8,500.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HOYA Stock Performance
HOCPY stock opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. HOYA has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $179.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.66.
HOYA Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HOYA (HOCPY)
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.