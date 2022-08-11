HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Update

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 8,500.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HOYA Stock Performance

HOCPY stock opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. HOYA has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $179.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.66.

Get HOYA alerts:

HOYA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.