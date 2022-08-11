H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Trading 11.5% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $44.41 and last traded at $43.96. 39,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,353,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

