Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,162,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Hub Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Hub Group Company Profile

Shares of HUBG opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

