Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.46.

HBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 10.7 %

HBM stock opened at C$5.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.82. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -9.85.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$479.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$511.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.