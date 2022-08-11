HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.99

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and traded as low as $5.99. HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.
HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR Stock Up 1.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99.
About HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services primarily in Hong Kong and Macau. It offers 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications services under the 3 brand. The company's mobile telecommunications services and products include local voice, SMS, MMS, international direct dialing, and international roaming; and broadband-based data services and applications, such as direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and stock trading, as well as Wi-Fi services.
