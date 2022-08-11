Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.31.
A number of research firms have weighed in on H. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total value of $124,775.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at $497,634.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,228,609 in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:H opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 629.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $108.10.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
Featured Articles
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
