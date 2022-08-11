Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.69, but opened at $33.07. Ichor shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 2,300 shares traded.
The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ichor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ichor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Ichor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 29.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Ichor by 2.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a market capitalization of $963.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.
