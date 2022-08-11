Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.69, but opened at $33.07. Ichor shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 2,300 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Ichor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Insider Activity at Ichor

Institutional Trading of Ichor

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at $442,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ichor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ichor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Ichor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 29.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Ichor by 2.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $963.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.