IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Buys £154.44 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Roy Twite acquired 12 shares of IMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,287 ($15.55) per share, with a total value of £154.44 ($186.61).
IMI Stock Performance
IMI opened at GBX 1,299 ($15.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,255.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,359.90. IMI plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,137 ($13.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,878 ($22.69). The stock has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,665.38.
IMI Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About IMI
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
Further Reading
