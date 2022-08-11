Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Incyte Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.19. Incyte has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 410.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

