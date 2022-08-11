Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 2,109 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

GOOGL stock opened at $119.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

