IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 1,288 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 35,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.