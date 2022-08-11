IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 5,736 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cannae by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cannae

In other Cannae news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $108,707,969.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,406,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,411,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,959,929 shares of company stock valued at $109,675,055. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cannae Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNNE. Stephens lifted their price target on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.68). Cannae had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Profile

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

