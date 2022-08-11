IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $757,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,724,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,431 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Trading Up 3.5 %

RAMP stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.