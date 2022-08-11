IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 70,369 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

MTG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

