IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 26,093 Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $678,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,079 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,042,988.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.56 million, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.60. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

