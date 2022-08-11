IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 1,553 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at $5,101,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Unisys by 120.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Unisys Stock Performance

Unisys Profile

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $721.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.70. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

